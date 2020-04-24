Ramadan: HOUSE OF REPS MINORITY CAUCUS CALLS FOR PRAYERS, LOVE

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the divine intervention of the Almighty Allah, particularly as the nation and the world at large seek solution for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Friday, 24th April, 2020, urged Nigerians “to use the period to rekindle the virtues of unity, forgiveness, charity, love for one another as well as complete trust in God, which the nation needs to surmount its challenges including the COVID-19 scourge”.

The Minority Leader stressed that the “Ramadan presents an undisputed opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation” and urged Nigerians to “maximize the benefits of the period by praying for the nation and caring for one another, particularly, the less privileged, the sick and the bereaved at this critical time”.

According to Elumelu, “Nigerians are known for our prayerfulness, trust in God and love for one another. The Ramadan, coming at this time, beckons on us all to rekindle these virtues as we jettison all distractions and collectively pray and fight to defeat COVID-19 in our dear country and the world in general”.

Elumelu expressed optimism that the scourge will soon be a thing of the past and called on Nigerians not to despair or surrender to despondency.

The Minority Caucus called on leaders across board and at all levels to redouble their commitment towards the wellbeing of the people, especially in the area of palliatives, security and healthcare.

The caucus however urged Nigerians to continue to adhere to all health safety directives including those on social distancing as well as personal, family and community hygiene, which are vital in the fight against this Plague.