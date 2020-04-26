Covid-19 Update: AKWA IBOM RECORDS 30 NEGATIVE TEST FROM 31 INDEX COVID-19 CASES

Akwa Ibom State has recorded as high as 30 negative test result from the 31 COVID-19 case samples sent out in the last badge of cases.

The State Commissioner of Heaith, Dr. Dominic Ukpong disclosed this in Uyo, while presenting an update on the number of COVID-19 cases currently in the state.

‘”In the last batch, we sent a total of 31 samples to the NCDC for testing. As at today, Saturday, April 25, 2020, 30 results have returned negative, with only one positive case”, he stated.

According to Dr. Ukpong, the only positive case is that of a visitor to the state, who came in during the lockdown.

The Commissioner of Health who reiterated that, the one tested positive case, has been carefully isolated added that, despite his minimal contacts with residents of the state, full contact tracing has already begun.

So far, the earlier positive cases in the state are in good health, awaiting re-confirmation tests.

He observed that, the lockdown is apparently yielding good results in curtailing the spread of the global pandemic.

Everyone is enjoined to continue maintaining social distancing and other safety procedures, and also rely on the rapid emergency response phone numbers provided by the State Government or the nearest health facility, to report any suspected case for urgent attention.