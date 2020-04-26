Edo: GOV OBASEKI APPOINTS UZAMERE AS CHIEF OF STAFF; REPLACES AKERELE

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Osaze Ethan Uzamere as his Chief of Staff.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Uzamere is the son of Senator Ehigie Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011.

An investment banker, Uzamere, 38, is a graduate of Stony Brook University, New York, where he majored in Computer and Electrical Engineering.

He has had stints with Lehman Brothers and South Grade Engineering, among others.

A thorough-bred professional, he had, before his appointment, served as Executive Assistant to Governor Obaseki.

Uzamere’s appointment follows the resignation of erstwhile Chief of Staff, Taiwo Francis Akerele, who resigned under very controversial circumstances linked to the political feud between Governor Obaseki and APC National Chairman and former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as well as allegations of undermining his office as Chief of Staff which he has held since 2016.

His resignation letter, which was widely circulated on several social media platforms, amid unconfirmed reports that the initial one had been rejected and torn by Governor Obaseki, who had purportedly suggested a fence mending between Akerele and those undermining his office, reads thus:

Dear sir,

My decision to exit the government is based on administrative and governance grounds.

I am solidly with His excellency Mr Godwin Obaseki in his quest to transform Edo state. His mission and vision resonates with mine.

This is all I have to say, I will like to be given opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government based on principles.

I thank his excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity and also thanks to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ii for his immense leadership and support during the period I served in this capacity. May his reign be long and peaceful. Amen

Thank you

T. Francis Akerele (TFA)

Chief of staff, Edo state government November 14, 2016 – April 25 2020.