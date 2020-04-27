Breaking Covid-19 Update: HAUWA, SECOND BORNO POSITIVE CASE, REPORTS SELF TO ISOLATION CENTRE, RECEIVES APOLOGY; NO MORE PATIENT ON THE RUN, SAYS HEALTH COMMISSIONER

Hauwa Mohammed, the 42 year-old female, who tested positive to Covid-19 and then absconded shortly afterwards, has reported herself to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital Isolation centre, following which she received apologies from laboratory officials at the UMTH and Borno’s Commissioner of health, Dr. Salisu Kwayabura,The apology became necessary after Hauwa protested that she did not receive communication from the Covid-19 lab at UMTH or officials of the state response team asking her to come for hospital isolation, even though she had been on self isolation since her sample was taken for test due to exposure of a confirmed case days back.Borno’s commissioner of health and secretary of the state’s high powered response team, Dr. Salisu Kwayabura, confirmed on Monday afternoon, 27th April, that the patient brought herself in a very responsible and medically professional manner which was highly commendable.Dr. Kwayabura also said even though Hauwa was on self isolation since her sample was taken, a surveillance and investigation team has been deployed to assess risks of infection in line with the protocol of dealing with epidemics and pandemics.With Hauwa’s return, all Covid-19 patients in Borno state are now fully accounted for.It would be recalled that at about 2am today, a 24-year old male, Abbas Kaka Hassan, was traced and moved to hospital isolation, hours after he had been at large.A combined team of health surveillance and investigation team, backed by a police escort traced the patient in a critical state to his family house in Gwange II. He was immediately moved on stretcher and is now on ventilator at an isolation centre.Dr. Kwayabura had said efforts were being made to revive the patient while a contact tracing and surveillance team was deployed to identify persons who may have had direct and indirect contacts with him for risks assessment, isolation advice, and collection of samples for tests.The commissioner called on members of the public to show empathy and compassion rather than stigmatize anyone who tests positive because no one is beyond infection while stigmatization only keeps patients away from isolation centres thereby increasing possibility of spread. Reported by Isa Gusau (for media component of Borno state high powered response team for the prevention and control of Covid-19