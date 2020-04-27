Covid-19 Lockdown: REPS MINORITY LEADER APPRECIATES SENIOR BROTHER, TONY O. ELUMELU, FOR DELIVERING FOOD STUFFS TO ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI PEOPLE

Minority Leader, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has expressed gratitude to his elder brother and Chairman of Heirs Holdings Investment Company, Dr. Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu for delivering food items, as lockdown palliatives, to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State.

Dr. Tony Elumelu, who is also the Chairman of United Bank for Africa, UBA, Transcorp and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, respectively, had donated a shipment of 6 trailer loads of high quality Rice, to the four local government areas within the Federal Constituency; Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South.

The items are to be delivered to the various Local Government Areas on Monday 27th April, 2020.

Appreciating his brother for the donation, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, in a statement said that the food items would go a long way to serve as much needed palliatives in helping to cushion the harsh effect of Covid-19 lockdown on the residents of Aniocha/Oshimili.

“I want to sincerely express my gratitude to my elder brother, Dr. Tony Elumelu for this wonderful donation to the people of our Federal constituency in these difficult and uncertain times, when our country is in lockdown and we are compelled to stay at home as a necessary measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in our area.

“I have been reliably informed that in line with his directives, Three (3) Trailers of RICE will go to Aniocha-North LGA, that is; One (1) Trailer to ONICHA-UKU his paternal community, One (1) Trailer to ONICHA-UGBO his maternal Community, One (1) Trailer to the other communities in the LGA; while ONE (1) Trailer of RICE will go to Aniocha-South LGA; ONE (1) Trailer of RICE to Oshimili-South LGA and ONE (1) Trailer of RICE to Oshimili-North LGA.

“This is indeed a remarkable show of great generosity on his part after having already donated N5bn through UBA to the Federal government fund drive and another N1bn to the Private sector led coalition, all in the collective effort to support and provide for our people in these difficult times.

“I wish to on behalf of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili, thank you so very much for this tremendous donation and gift to the people of your homestead and constituency. God bless you Sir. Charity they say begins at home,” the statement concluded