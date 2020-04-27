Covid-19 Update: GOV SANWO-OLU TACKLES CORONAVIRUS SPREAD WITH #MaskUpLagos

Dear Lagosians, even as we observe the lockdown, we are kicking off #MaskUpLagos; the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks in Lagos.

Face masks help to protect us from droplets and secretions from coughing, sneezing etc as not everyone that is infected will show symptoms.

Face masks, combined with frequent hand washing, being conscious about NOT touching our face as well as #SocialDistancing are effective in slowing the spread.

The state government is currently producing about 3 million facemasks for distribution to the vulnerable.

N95 and surgical masks help our medical workers stay safe while cloth masks made to specifications that will be released by @LSMOH combined with other guidelines will help protect our residents from #COVID19.

The virus is in our communities, let’s take this seriously.

#MaskUpLagos