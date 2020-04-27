DISREGARD CONCOCTED PRESS STATEMENTS CIRCULATED BY APC LEADERS AGAINST GOV WIKE – Nwakaudu

Members of the public have been advised to disregard press statements concocted and posted on social media by sponsored Agents of the APC using the name of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, issued on, 20th April, 2020, disclosed that to begin with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has no personal social media account. Therefore, the several Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Accounts bearing his name are fake.

The statement further clarifies that there are established channels of communication for the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and as such, any statement,Ike the fake news below, issued outside these established channels by anti-Rivers political criminals should be disregarded, it concluded.