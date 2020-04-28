Coronavirus Update: EDO DISCHARGES 8TH COVID-19 PATIENT, AS GOVT INTENSIFIES SCREENING, TESTING OF RESIDENTS

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of the eighth coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, who has tested negative twice for the virus and cleared from one of the state’s isolation centres.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, reassured that his administration will continue to enforce measures to contain the spread of the virus and protect Edo people.

He said, “My good people, I am glad to announce that another COVID-19 patient has been discharged after testing negative twice for the virus. We would continue to enforce measures to contain the spread of the virus and protect Edo people. Please, stay safe. Stay at home.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, in a chat with journalists, said the state has recorded 25 confirmed cases, 3 deaths, 234 suspected cases, 326 persons of interest (POIs) and 420 contacts line-listed.

According to him, the 25 confirmed cases are spread across seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. They include Oredo (13), Esan West (4), Egor (3), Ovia North East (2), Ikpoba-Okha (1), Uhunmwode (1) and Etsako Central (1) LGAs.

Okundia, however, urged residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the virus by complying with all directives against the spread of the virus.

While calling on all residents to turn out for the screening and testing exercise currently ongoing in the state as part of efforts to contain the pandemic, he said, “The Government encourages everyone with symptoms of the disease to come out for screening, testing and treatment as early detection is key to containing the virus. When detected early, a patient’s chances for survival increases.

“Two new toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the onset of the outbreak.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call: 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance.”