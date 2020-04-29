Covid-19 Lockdown: DELTA STATE BORDERS REMAIN CLOSED, OTUARO TELLS ALL ROAD USERS

Delta State government has reiterated that her borders across the state remained closed to all commuters including other road users.

Doris Yeri Warri Aboh, SSA-Media,

Office of the Deputy Governor, Government House, Asaba, reports that the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, made this declaration when he briefed Journalists in Patani, the border between Delta State and Bayelsa State and at Ugbenu-Oghara, in Ethiope West Local Government Areas, adding that the gains derivable from the covid 19 pandemic cannot be toyed with, as a result of arbitrary movements by people in and out of the state.

Deacon Otuaro said, “we are here to access the level of compliance of the lockdown order made by the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Arthur Okowa. We want to see for ourselves the level to which commuters and travellers of the South Eastern border of Bayelsa, Rivers and others, have compiled to the lockdown order of our land borders.

“I want to use this medium to reiterate that the broadcast of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State yesterday, primarily conveyed that it was on the easing of the lockdown and that indeed does not affect the hitherto lockdown of the inter state borders.

“Inter state borders hitherto been on lockdown, remains lockeddown for another two weeks. We need to make this clarification so that travellers from the Eastern States do not misconstrue the state wide broadcast made by His Excellency.

“The easing of the lockdown does not in anyway apply to our borders and as such, travellers should be very much aware of that, and we expect that they comply accordingly. This is important because we can not afford to toy with the gains we have made in ordering for a lock down,” he stated.

The Deputy Governor who was also at Ugbenu-Oghara and Ologbo border towns of Delta and Edo states, maintained further that any commuter who breached the law will be sent back to whereever they are coming from except only those on essential services who will be screened very well at the border points before they could be allowed into the state.

He commended the Chairman of Patani Local Government Council, Hon. Perez Omoun (Esq ) FCIM and his Ethiope West counterpart, Hon. Solomon Galley, members Borders Enforcement Committees including the security agencies for doing good jobs in protecting the borders points since the lockdown started.