Covid-19 Lockdown: REPS MINORITY LEADER COMMENDS NWAUKONI FOR SUPPORTING TONY ELUMELU’S STIMULUS PACKAGE FOR ANIOCHA SOUTH

Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has expressed gratitude to Chief Mike Nwaukoni, an illustrious son of Ogwashi-Uku for donating the sum of one million naira and 11 cows to the people of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The donation of the items by Chief Nwaukoni, the iyase of Ogwushi-Uku according to Hon. Ndudi Elumelu in a statement, was to support the kind gesture of his elder brother and Chairman of Heirs Holdings investment Company, Dr. Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu who donated a trailer load of 50kg rice to the people of Aniocha South towards cushioning the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown in Delta state.

Hon. Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives said that the one million naira donation by Chief Nwaukoni who is also known as Suplele, is to enable the Covid-19 food committee in Aniocha South Local government area transport the shared 600 bags of rice to each of the communities in the area, adding that a cow goes to each of the wards in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Chief Mike Nwaukoni for supporting my elder brother, Dr. Tony Elumelu in bringing succour and hope to our people in Aniocha South at this difficult time. He has continued to demonstrate brotherliness towards our people and to some extent, he has made my project his own project.

“On behalf of my elder brother, Dr. Tony Elumelu and my good people at Aniocha South, I thank you immensely for this support. Our prayer is that the Almighty God in his infinite mercy will continue to reward and uphold you in your endeavours as you continue to make the people’s welfare your priority,” the Minority Leader prayed.

While commending the Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa for his excellent and proactive management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, Hon. Elumelu called on residents of the state to continue to adhere to the NCDC protocol toward curtailing the spread of the pandemic, saying that the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown in Delta state by the Government should come with self discipline on the part of residents.

“Covid-19 is real, as we go out, remember to cover you face with facemasks, maintain as much as you can social or physical distancing, wash your hands regularly with soap and running water or alternatively use alcohol based sanitizer on your hands when there is no water. Above all, let us all continue to remember the World in general, in our everyday prayer to God that the pandemic will come to an end,” the Minority leader admonished.