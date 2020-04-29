Covid-19 Update: ENUGU CONFIRMS NEW COVID-19 CASE

There is a newly confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Enugu State.

The confirmation was contained in a statement Signed by Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, Enugu State Hon. Commissioner For Health, who further disclosed that this case has a positive travel history. The confirmed case travelled out of Enugu on the 28th of March 2020 and returned from Jos, Plateau State, 2 weeks ago (14th April 2020).

This confirmed case developed symptoms on Tuesday 21st April and reported to a frontline health centre in the state on Saturday 25th April 2020. A vigilant health care worker, operating on a high index of suspicion contacted the Enugu State COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, and this case was brought in for sample collection on Monday 27th April 2020. The result returned on the evening of 28th April 2020 as a confirmed positive case.

The patient has been admitted into one of our Treatment and Isolation Centres, while contacts are being identified, line-listed and for samples to be taken for testing. Decontamination of the residence of this case will also be promptly carried out.

The Enugu State Government commends our brave frontline health care workers, who continue to professionally discharge their duties.

The Enugu State Government also wishes to thank the gallant members of our security forces who with our health workers, man our interstate borders and points of entry, day and night. While imploring them to tighten their dragnet in order to avoid further risk of movement of persons not on essential services, across the state’s borders.

The Good people of Enugu State are advised to stay at home, and only go out when absolutely necessary, further when going out, you are strongly advised to wear an appropriate ‘cloth’ face mask, avoid touching the front of the face mask, and always remove the mask from both ears at once. You are advised to practice physical/social distancing of at least 2m (or 6ft) apart from each other, and practice proper respiratory hygiene (cough or sneeze into your elbow, use a tissue if you must and discard immediately into a safe and secure bin. Wash your hands as often as possible with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or the length of time it takes you to sing the happy birthday song twice) or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when there is no facility to wash your hands. Finally sanitize surfaces all around you as often as possible with a 1in5 mixture of bleach and water.

Please Stay Safe!