Covid-19 Update: GRANT INCENTIVES TO LOCAL MANUFACTURERS TO PRODUCE PPE, ONOFIOK LUKE TELLS FG

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, 28th April, 2020, resumed plenary after the long break occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

During the plenary, member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency, Hon. Onofiok Luke, called on the Federal Government to grant incentives to local manufacturers to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and pharmaceutical manufacturers during this period that the world has been plagued by COVID-19.

Hon. Luke said at a time like this, nations that are producing PPE are struggling to meet local demands and may not be able to supply other countries.

This situation the Lawmaker believes, can be arrested by government encouraging local textile manufacturers to go into the production of PPE.

He urged that granting tax rebate to local manufacturers will increase their capacity to produce PPE to be shared to medical professionals in the country.

Mr Luke also commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort and the different state governors in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the broadcast of the President to the nation yesterday (Monday 27th April), inspired hope for the nation.

He equally commended the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustafa, the Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu and his team and the health workers that have been in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

Hon. Luke showered emconiums on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, describing his opening remark during the day’s plenary as one that gave hope to the nation at a time like this.