Covid-19: DELTA GETS TESTING CENTRE; RECEIVES MOBILE TESTING LAB FROM IRRUA SPECIALIST HOSPITAL

Delta Government on Wednesday, 29th April, 2020, said it had established a testing centre for COVID-19.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, made this known while inaugurating the laboratory at Asaba Specialist Hospital, and said that the centre would enable the government to control and scale up diagnostic capacity in the state.

According to him, the facility came at the right time as it will enable suspected cases of COVID-19 to be tested in the state and the result received on time.

Ebie thanked the management of Irrua Specialist Hospital and Pandora Group for deploying the laboratory to the state and called on others to partner the government in the fight against the dreaded virus.

“We have just had a brief tour of this test centre which is a partnership between PANDORA ID NET and Delta State Government and facilitated by Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

“This is the first in the series of test centres that we will be establishing here in Delta and what this means is that we will be able to wrap up our testing of suspected COVID-19 patients or samples so that the results will come out faster within the shortest time possible.

“We are very grateful to PANDORA team and the representative of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital and also to the Commissioner for Health for all the good work he has been doing and the team from NCDC.

“We thank you so much for your support,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, said that the laboratory was a dream come-through as the centre could run many tests as possible.

He said the state government was doing its best in the containment of the disease and advised anyone with symptoms of the ailment to report to the appropriate medical facilities of government for treatment.

Ononye stated that Delta had recorded two deaths to the disease, because the patients reported very late, stressing that the team handling the virus in the state had all the technical know-how to treat suspected cases.

“Over the past weeks, people have been asking how we could get testing centres in Delta. The Irrua Specialist Hospital has been the designated place for the South-South for this type of tests.

“We are glad to have Irrua Specialist Hospital and PANDORA partner with us to establish this testing Centre here in Asaba.

“Obviously, we are doing a lot of active search for contacts and with the establishment of this testing centre we will be more on top of the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delta.

“The state government is doing all that is possible so that Deltans enjoy robust health at a time such as this and I must appreciate our dear Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, who has given every support so that Delta is truly on top of the fight against the pandemic.

“We have a case management team that is capable and equal to the task. Although it is a new disease and everybody is learning but be that as it may, the team has capacity.

“Two of our cases have been discharged successfully and they have reunited with their families; we have three active cases now on treatment.

“The deaths we have recorded so far were deaths that happened even when diagnosis were made, and we encourage persons who have symptoms similar to COVID-19 to report to any of our centres and attention will be given to them.” he stated.

He advised Deltans to always go out with their face masks as directed by the governor Ifeanyi in his state broadcast.

The commissioner urged the people to observe proper hand and respiratory hygiene and as much as possible, social and physical distancing.

The representative of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Dr Reuben Eifediyi, said the deployment of the centre was to enable suspected cases in the state have access to medical facilities for testing before treatment could commence.

He charged residents of the state to maximize the opportunity to avert reporting to the hospital when the situation had become critical.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and officials of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) witnessed the event.

DELTA GETS MOBILE TESTING LABORATORY

The establishment of the Testing Center is coming in the wake of another major milestone initiative towards containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, as it could be recalled that on 27th April, Delta State Government took delivery of Covid19 mobile laboratory for the testing of the disease in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, who was represented by Dr. Minnie Oseji, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, received the items on behalf of the State Government at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, when a team from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, arrived specially to deliver the equipment.

Receiving the team from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, the Delta State Commissioner for health said the deployment of the COVID 19 mobile laboratory was made possible by the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in partnership with Delta State Government and Pan African Network for Disease Outbreak Research and Rapid Response (PANDORA).

Dr. Ononye said that with the mobile laboratory, Delta State will be able to scale up the COVID19 testings and nip in the bud as early as possible cases of the disease.

“With this mobile laboratory, Delta State will be able to scale up our #COVID19 testing and nip it in the bud as early as possible,” Dr. Ononye said.

Earlier, the Team Lead, Dr. Reuben Eifediyi, Director, Clinical Services, Training and Research/Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Edo State said that as part of their response to the COVID 19 pandemic they have done so many deployment of the mobile laboratories to various Institutions and States in the country.

He said that based on the request by the Delta State government, they are in the State to set up the mobile laboratory supported by PANDORA and the European Union and ready to set up more when the State request for such.

On his part, Prof Danny Asogun, Consultant Public Health Physician, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, said the Team is happy to deploy the mobile laboratory to support the testing capacity of the State on COVID19.

He said the Team will train personnel from the State on how to use the mobile laboratory on outbreak situation and also build capacity in deploying the molecular diagnostic laboratory that will help to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in Delta State.