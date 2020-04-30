Covid-19 Update: AKWA IBOM EXCO PASSES VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON HEALTH COMMISSIONER, DR UKPONG, COMMENDS HEALTH WORKERS FOR DEDICATION TO DUTY

Akwa Ibom State Executive Council has passed a vote of confidence on the Commissioner for Health , Dr Dominic Ukpong, following what it described as his exceptional strides in the mobilization of the health sector for the mitigation of Covid -19 pandemic in the state.

The council has also commended the state health workers for their dedication to duty.

This commendation was conveyed to the Health Commissioner and his team during the state Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, 28th April, 2020, presided over by the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House , Uyo.

Briefing Government House Correspondents after the meeting, the Dean of Commissioners, Dr Glory Edet, said the Council is happy with Dr Dominic Ukpong for being proactive to the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the health boss has brought to bear his professional skills and experience in the management of the disease in the state.

“One of the decisions taken in today’s Exco was a vote of confidence passed on the Commissioner for Health , Dr Dominic Ukpong for a job well done and for representing the government well in terms of taking good decisions”.

“A good leader is not easily distracted by what people say but is focused and take good decisions on behalf of the state and this is what Dr Ukpong has done and we are proud of him as a member of the Exco”, she explained.

Dr Edet added that the Council is happy with the medical workers for their dedication to duty and a job well done, emphasizing that the health workers have sacrificed their all to the service of humanity at this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have really done well because it is not easy for someone to dedicate his time for the citizens of the state by ensuring that they attend to people as the need arises, so on behalf of the Executive Council we want to let the public know that we have really commended them and we want to encourage them to do more as God would reward them”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Economic Development And Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon, said that the Council has approved the setting up of an Economic Reconstruction Team and also looked at the state Budget with a view to scaling down the budget to align with the prevailing economic realities.

On his part, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Linus Nkan explained that the Covid -19 pandemic has collapsed the world economy thereby making it necessary for the state to readjust it economy by realigning all the sectoral priorities in line with the prevailing economic realities .

“Today we have considered that we have to realign our sectoral prioritizes in line with the economic realities because the expectations upon which the 2020 budget was benchmarked has really collapsed, the oil price has declined including the quantity of sales.

“we are aware that all over the world the problem of storage has affected the price of oil, so the revenue expected from oil especially in Nigeria which has a mono product economy has drastically reduced and that will also affect the expenditure projections of the State Government based on the revenue projections too”, he stated .

Mr Nkan said Nigeria which has a mono product economy is badly hit by the downturn in the economy as it affect the expenditure projections of the state government, hence the need to review expectations in line with it expenditure projections.

He announced that the Council has approved the revised appropriation projections which would be sent to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval to enable the state government have a budget that reflects the economic reality of the moment .

“The State Government has considered the need to review the revenue expectations in line with what should be our expenditure projections. The Council has approved the revised appropriation projection today which will be sent to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval so that we have a budget that will reflect the economy of the times”.

Commenting on the lockdown in the state, the Information Commissioner, Sir Charles Udoh said the restriction of movement is operational and appealed to residents of the state to adhere to the directive .

“Let me reiterate that the lockdown occasioned by the Quarantine And Restriction of Movement Regulation Bill 2020, is still in force until otherwise announced”, Sir Udoh emphasized.