Covid-19 Update: SANWO-OLU EASES LOCKDOWN IN LAGOS

Dear Lagosians, to begin my update on our phased plan for #EasingTheLockdown, I start with some good news. Today, we discharged 49 patients from our isolation facilities after they tested negative twice to #COVID19 bringing the total number of discharged patients in Lagos to 187.

For each sector, we have specific guidelines for #EasingTheLockdown while balancing public health and the economy.

Public Service workers from Grades 1-12 will continue to work from home while Grades 13 and above will be on a flexible roster managed by the Head of Service.

Primary, secondary and tertiary institutions will remain closed. Students are expected to continue learning on alternative media and online channels.

Corporate firms, banks, malls and local markets are allowed to reopen within the hours of 9am to 3pm under an enforced framework called “Controlled Easing Phase” and to operate at a capacity of 60% of their staff on the premises and 40% working from home.

We understand the role banks and financial institutions play in the economy, so we encourage them to reopen their branches observing the work hours of 9am to 3pm while also strictly observing social distancing, regular cleaning and sterilisation of the ATMs.

Eateries and restaurants will be open between 9am and 3pm but only for take-out and delivery services. In-dining services are not allowed. All food handlers and staff must go through exhaustive health checks, temperature checks and a high level of hygiene must be maintained.

On #EasingTheLockdown, markets and stores will be allowed to operate from 9am to 3pm on selected days which will be communicated.

Occupancy of malls must be 60% of original capacity and social distancing must be observed. Wash basins and hand sanitisers must also be provided.

Transportation is a critical part of our plan in #EasingTheLockdown and to reduce the risk of contagion, all commuters must wear masks, wash hands with soap, water and sanitise with alcohol based sanitiser. Vehicles, parks and garages must be sanitised regularly and continuously.

All buses must be loaded at 60% capacity. In practical terms, if seating capacity is 10, only 6 people are allowed. Transport operators/companies must have handwashing equipment with running water and soap. Social distancing is also required while queuing up.

In #EasingTheLockdown, there will be no standing in BRT and LBSL buses. Water transportation will be restricted between 6am and 6pm daily.

Commercial motorcycles(Okadas) will suspend activities statewide while tricycles will have 2 passengers per trip in non restricted areas.

Entertainment centres, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, day clubs, nightclubs, beaches, pools, gyms, salons, barber shops, spas, and public parks both private and public in all parts of the state will remain closed for the next 2 weeks.

All places of worship both formal and informal will remain closed for any form of congregational services.

Our Muslim brothers and sisters taking part in Ramadan must observe all prayers and meals within their homes as no gatherings are allowed.

As I announced in my last address, funerals are permitted and encouraged with strict adherence to the published directives. Size of gatherings must not exceed 20 including officiating ministers, physical distancing must be observed and all guests must return home.

All elderly people and people with underlying or pre-existing health conditions are encouraged to stay indoors as much as practicable. We encourage residents to help the vulnerable and others as much as possible.

There will be a curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means we expect all Lagosians to stay in their homes during the curfew. Furthermore, there is also a ban on interstate travel at this time. This means no one will be allowed in and out of Lagos till further notice.

I want to specially thank everyone who has donated to the Lagos state #COVID19 Response, by way of cash, medical equipment and other essential materials. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

Let us remember that we are in unprecedented times; which call for unprecedented responses. We will have to adjust our behaviour in ways that will be painful and uncomfortable.

Let us see these adjustments as a small price to pay to guarantee victory over an unrelenting enemy.

Thank you.