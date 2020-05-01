PRESS STATEMENT

DELTA PDP GREETS WORKERS ON MAY DAY CELEBRATION

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State rejoices with workers in the State as they mark this year’s May Day that is also being commemorated across the globe.

We specially congratulate the workers for their commendable efforts at work and synergy that unveiled them as dependable partners with Government in service delivery to the good people of Delta State.

Indeed, of particular interest to us in the PDP is the theme of this year’s commemoration, “STOP THE PANDEMIC”, which is not only fitting but germane, given the danger that the deadly COVID-19 poses to humanity.

This is the reason we urge all workers to endeavour to stay safe by diligently observing the already established rules towards curbing the spread of the pandemic.

We remind you, therefore, to engage in washing your hands regularly, wear a face mask, assiduously observe the social distance rule, restrict traveling and avoid crowded gatherings, even as you also assist in sensitizing loved ones and family members in your communities on the need to observe all the rules necessary to curb the spread of the CoronaVirus pandemic.

Happy Workers’ Day celebration.

Long Live Delta State workers!

Long live Delta State PDP!!

1st May, 2020