MACAULAY POUR ENCOMIUMS ON OGBA ON HIS 60TH BIRTHDAY

PRESS RELEASE

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) has felicitated with an erstwhile President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Solomon Ogba on his 60th birthday celebration.

Ogba who hails from Aviara in Isoko South local government area of the state, has held several political positions in the state culminating in his emergence as Commissioner in charge of Sports. Thereafter, he moved to the national scene and emerged the head of Athletics body in the country.

He noted that Ogba’s resilience and steadfastness saw him to the top even at the national level where he took Sports in the State and Athletics nationwide to a higher level leaving his marks for all to see.

These attributes, he added played out too in his private businesses which spread across the West African countries with track records of successes.

“Ogba is a passionate sportsman and consummate politician. His resourcefulness, dedication and track records informed his choice as Chairman of the local organizing committee (LOC) of the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship heled in 2018 at Asaba.

“Politically he has been a faithful ally and brother. I recall our earlier days together in 1992 during the governorship election of Olorogun Felix Ibru; ever since we have remained close with similar vision for our people, state and country,” he stated.

Macaulay who is the Director General (DG) of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) congratulated him and prayed God Almighty to keep him in divine health, peace from above and more fruitful years in the service of mankind and the state in particular.

Stella L. Sanu

PRO, WUEDA