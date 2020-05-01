May Day: WHEN NATIONS TRIUMPH OVER ADVERSARIES, IT’S DOWN TO LABOUR’S SACRIFICE, SAYS BASHORUN ASKIA

Managing Director and chief Executive Officer of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has praised Nigerian workers resilience sacrifices in the face of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Bashorun Askia in a Workers Day message in Warri, said:

“In the past four weeks in Nigeria and much longer in other climes, our economy has been shut down by a most vicious and deadly, yet invincible enemy. Since the advent of COVID-19, our economy has been in a lockdown. Companies have been shut, jobs have been lost and, tragically, lives have been lost too.

“It is against this backdrop that makes this year’s celebration of Worker’s Day an unusual one.

“But in the midst of all the tribulations, our society does not waiver in its firm belief that we will bounce back. That faith is anchored on the resilient and dedicated labour force the country, especially DESOPADEC is endowed with.

“From medical doctors, nurses and medical personnel that have been on the front line in the battle against the Coronavirus through all the technical and administrative hands to the sole businessman, everyone has been primed to join the war, win it and get our country going again.

“Here at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), our workforce has been the pride of the Commission. You have all made sacrifices and exceeded the call of duty. On behalf of the Board and Management, I heartily congratulate you on this year’s Labour Day.

“As normalcy gradually returns to our country, we must not drop our guard in the fight against Covid 19. It remains a deadly foe and we must continue to adhere to the guidelines given by the relevant health authorities. The management of DESOPADEC under my watch will continue to prioritise the safety and welfare of the Commission’s workforce. Every working tool necessary to secure the health and safety of workers will be provided.

“I urge you to continue to support the administration of His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State and foremost labour-friendly governor. He is unwavering in his commitment to improving the lot of workers in Delta State.

“Once again, I congratulate the leadership and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and, especially, the staff of DESOPADEC on today’s Labour Day.”