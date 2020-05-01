May Day: YOU ARE PARTNERS IN PROGRESS, DEPENDABLE, DILIGENT, OBOREVWORI TELLS WORKERS

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has felicitated with Nigerian workers on the occasion of the Labour Day Celebration, imploring them to observe the safety health protocol of regular hand washing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, social/ physical distancing and the use of face mask.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker, while specifically congratulating all workers in Delta State, said that this year Workers’ Day was being marked under a very difficult circumstance as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus which the world is battling to contain, saying it has imposed all kinds of restrictions on the way we live our lives.

“But as we engage our new normal, we should ensure to observe the safety health protocol of regular hand washing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, social/physical distancing and the use of face mask which will soon become compulsory for all of us”, he said.

According to the Statement also; “I sincerely rejoice with our ever resourceful, dependable and committed workers all over the world in general and Delta State in particular as we mark the Workers’ Day under the banners of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). We must always acknowledge the role of the working class. The labour movement has been at the forefront of every struggle to checkmate dictatorship and expand the horizons of freedom, democracy, justice and human dignity”.

He emphasized that a country and its federating units exist primarily for the peace, progress, prosperity, happiness and security of their people, adding that; “This is what it means for a state to work for her people, creating the enabling environment for the liberation and actualisation of the innate potentials of the people which His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is committed to with the new state Secretariat complex”.

According to him; “As workers we must define new paradigms of work and wealth creation. We must put appropriate value on time realising that it is the only resource that is not recoverable apart from human life, whenever it is lost. We must resolve to create opportunities out of challenges. We must migrate from paper work to creative work, where hands and natural skills are deployed for production and rewarding purpose. We must dare and not be afraid to fail”.

The Speaker commended Governor Okowa for being labour-friendly and for creating opportunities for skill acquisition through the Job Creation Office and the establishment of more Technical Colleges across the state to guarantee and secure the economic well being of the teeming youths.

Rt Hon Oborevwori expressed gratitude to all the diligent workers in Delta State for cooperating so marvelously with the Okowa-led administration to achieve set goals for the collective good of the state especially the health workers and journalists who are at the front line in the battle to defeat Covid 19 pandemic.