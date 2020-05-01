COVID-19/CoronaVirus, NDDC, News, Niger - Delta News

PRES. BUHARI EXTENDS TENURE OF NDDC INTERIM MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, APPROVES N6.25BN COVID-19 INTERVENTION FUND FOR NIGER DELTA STATES

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Professor Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from May 1 to December 31, 2020.

The extension is to cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC, earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council, under the chairmanship of the President.

In the same vein, President Buhari equally approved that the NDDC provides intervention support to complement efforts of the Federal and State governments against further spread of COVID-19 in the nine States of the Niger Delta region, in the sum of Six Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N6,250,000,000.00) only.

The materials and supplies are to be done through Emergency Procurement method as provided in Sections 42(b) (c) and 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
April 30, 2020

