SEN. IFEANYI UBAH COMMENCES DISTRIBUTION OF PALLIATIVES TO FAMILIES ACROSS 21 LGA’s IN ANAMBRA STATE

SENATOR IFEANYI UBAH COMMENCES DISTRIBUTION OF PALLIATIVES TO FAMILIES ACROSS THE 21 LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS IN ANAMBRA STATE.

To the glory of God, as part of measures to alleviate the hardship and cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging my people, I have commenced the distribution of palliatives to the good people of Anambra across the 21 Local Government Areas in our state.

I am aware that this is a deeply unsettling and difficult time for my people as the disruption of their daily sources of livelihood and economic activities have incurred a huge and devastating impact on their ability to meet their most basic needs. This necessitates the need to combine public health efforts with palliative measures so as to prevent hunger/food insecurity from creating further health and social challenges in our state.

The palliatives include:

26,000 bags of 5kg rice

11,200 bags of 5kg garri

9,400 cartons of tummy tummy noodles

6,000 bottles of cooking oil

32,000 bottles of hand sanitizers

65,000 disposable face masks

8,000 washable face masks

2,000 bags of 25kg garri

500 bags of 25kg rice

42 thermometers and

62 tricycles

While apologizing for my unavoidable absence, I wish to assure Anambrarians that I have provided capable hands and structures that will ensure equitable distribution of these palliatives across the nooks and crannies of Anambra.

I want to use this medium to thank the Executive Governor of Anambra State; His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano for his commitment to tackling this enormous challenge with courage, resolve and determination.

I also wish to acknowledge the *Anambra Progressives* with profound gratitude, for selflessly volunteering their time and resources to our noble initiative that will provide a long lasting solution to the COVID-19 scourge and the post pandemic era; by the grace of God, our projects will be unveiled subsequently. Come what may, I will keep doing my best to touch lives positively irrespective of the precarious economic situation in the country.

Conclusively, I wish to urge the good people of Anambra to always remember to:

– Practice social distancing;

– Wash your hands regularly or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers;

– Avoid touching your face;

– Self-isolate if you have been in contact with a confirmed case

– Call the NCDC hotlines for Anambra State (08030953771, 08117567363 and 08145434416) if you notice symptoms;

– Above all, let us Keep praying for our state as well as remain disciplined in obeying the Authorities and keep trusting in God. In the end, we shall overcome!

Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra South Senatorial District