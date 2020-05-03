COVID-19/CoronaVirus, Delta News, Education

Covid-19 Update: DELTA SCHOOLS REMAIN CLOSED TILL MAY 30, UKAH, STATE EDUCATION COMMISSIONER, RESTATES

Chief Patrick Ukah

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has said that public and private primary and secondary schools in the state will remain closed till May 30, 2020 as directed by the Governor of the State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Chief Ukah, who was reacting to an online publication trending on the social media that he held a meeting where it was agreed that schools will reopen in the state on Monday, May 4, 2020, stated that he did not hold any meeting or authorized the holding of any meeting on reopening of schools in the state.

He advised members of the public to disregard such information as schools will remain closed in the state till May 30, 2020 as directed by the state governor.

Chief Ukah cautioned mischief makers to stay clear from the activities of the ministry and disclosed that relevant authorities are closing up on the source of the fake news who will be dealt with approximately to serve as deterrent to others who harbour such thoughts.

