Covid-19 Update: SANWO-OLU ISSUES NEW GUIDELINES FOR LAGOS LOCKDOWN

Summary of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Address today, Sunday 3rd May, 2020
📌No Civil Servant must resume tomorrow while only level 15 above should resume from Tuesday
📌Affected Civil Servants on levels 15 and above leaving in Ogun State should adhere to the order of Ogun State Governor till 9th of May
📌Food markets only to open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
📌Other Non Food markets to open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
📌Banks to open with strict observance of all rules on hygiene and social distancing, ensure that their ATM machines are well sanitised and possibly provide means of transport for their staff
📌Eateries and Restaurants bcos of the Ramadan, will open from 9am to 7pm, only with Take-away packs and Order, no one must sit and eat
📌Those whose vehicles were arrested on or before 14th of April, can, from Tuesday go and start collecting their seized vehicles
📌Compulsory wearing of face masks, from tomorrow
📌 Commercial Transport to operate between 6am to 7pm
📌Water Transport to operate between 6am and 6pm
📌Directives on funerals still stands as given earlier
📌The free toll number to whistle blowers to call in to report defaulters are
09010513197
09010513198
09010513199
📌Elderly ones to remain at home because of their age
In a few hours, we will begin the first phase of #EasingTheLockdown. At a press briefing today I shared updated guidelines for all sectors.
The work guidelines for members of the public service have been amended.
- ALL civil servants must work from home on Monday and only officers from Grade Level 15 and above have express permission to come to work from Tuesday. All other essential officers that may need to be at work will be informed by the Accounting Officer of each Ministry.
- There will be a daily curfew from 8pm to 6am and all movement within these hours are prohibited, except for people on essential services, which are agro-products, petroleum products, relief materials and food supplies.
- Food markets across the State are to be opened only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9am to 3pm and non-food markets shall only open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays within the same stipulated hours.
- We have amended and extended the operating hours for eateries and restaurants from 9am to 7pm, due to the Ramadan fasting.
- Restaurants and eateries must operate only take-away and delivery services. There will be no dine-in services allowed.
- Banks and other private firms are allowed to open with a maximum of 60% of their staff strength, operating within the hours of 9am and 3pm.
- We urge private companies and manufacturing firms to arrange for the transportation of their essential staff that would be at work.
- All places of worship will remain closed.
- The same for educational institutions; they will remain closed till further notice. We encourage parents and school authorities to dialogue on alternative means of learning and come to an understanding.
- Public transport services are to operate from 6am to 7pm daily. Vehicle capacity regulations will be communicated as the NUTRW/RTEAN have been in full engagement on achieving these regulations.
- Residents who had their vehicles seized by LASTMA or the Police for minor offences can still get their vehicles back free of charge from Tuesday May 5th, 2020. Contact their call centres and digital channels for more information.
- It should be common knowledge by now that it is absolutely mandatory that we ALL wear a facemask in public spaces.
- We must do all we can to stop the spread of #COVID19 so we must all take responsibility and do what is necessary to remain safe.