Covid-19 Update: SANWO-OLU ISSUES NEW GUIDELINES FOR LAGOS LOCKDOWN

Summary of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Address today, Sunday 3rd May, 2020

📌No Civil Servant must resume tomorrow while only level 15 above should resume from Tuesday

📌Affected Civil Servants on levels 15 and above leaving in Ogun State should adhere to the order of Ogun State Governor till 9th of May

📌Food markets only to open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

📌Other Non Food markets to open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

📌Banks to open with strict observance of all rules on hygiene and social distancing, ensure that their ATM machines are well sanitised and possibly provide means of transport for their staff

📌Eateries and Restaurants bcos of the Ramadan, will open from 9am to 7pm, only with Take-away packs and Order, no one must sit and eat

📌Those whose vehicles were arrested on or before 14th of April, can, from Tuesday go and start collecting their seized vehicles

📌Compulsory wearing of face masks, from tomorrow

📌 Commercial Transport to operate between 6am to 7pm

📌Water Transport to operate between 6am and 6pm

📌Directives on funerals still stands as given earlier

📌The free toll number to whistle blowers to call in to report defaulters are

09010513197

09010513198

09010513199

📌Elderly ones to remain at home because of their age

In a few hours, we will begin the first phase of #EasingTheLockdown. At a press briefing today I shared updated guidelines for all sectors.

The work guidelines for members of the public service have been amended.