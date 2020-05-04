Lockdown Support: DIDEN, DESOPADEC CHAIRMAN, DONATES FOOD ITEMS TO SAPELE RESIDENTS, URGES DELTANS TO OBEY GOVT. DIRECTIVES ON COVID-19

Chairman of Delta state oil producing areas development commission (DESOPADEC), Hon. (Evangelist) Michael Diden, has again appealed to Deltans to comply with the state government’s directive to contain the deadly coronavirus.

Evangelist Diden a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Warri North constituency and the General overseer of Mega Praise Church of Christ International spoke in Sapele during the presentation of relief materials.

The items presented, ranged from several Bags of Rice, Beans, Yam, Oil, Indomie to cash. Diden said the items were presented to them particularly to cushion the effects of sit- at- home order of the state government.

While commending them for their patience and level of understanding, Evangelist Diden assured them that Mega Praise Church of Christ would always respond appropriately to the welfare of both members and non members.

“I expect you to also reciprocate the kind gesture of Mega Praise Church of Christ. Even when the government has temporarily played down on the sit-at-home order, I advise you to wash your hands regularly and ensure you have water, soap and sanitizers always in your respective houses.

“I also urge the christians among us to use this period to dedicate their lives to the services and work of God while the non- christians should repent,” he added.

Evangelist Diden who equally dwelt on the imperatives of peace,

urged the surging crowd to put behind them the bitterness and pains that may have been associated with the sit-at-home order.

“Let’s collectively contribute to the development of Delta state to make our today better than our yesterday and our tomorrow even more comfortable for our children and ourselves’ Diden said.

“Recent development would not be enough to distract the governor from providing good governance and services to the people. I assure you that the governor will no doubt put the sad experiences behind”, Evangelist Diden said.

Hon. Diden reiterated that the administration had made good progress particularly in education, health, roads, infrastructure, unemployment and above all, maintaining peace where conflict once existed,

“You will agree with me that these are modest contributions to good governance,” he noted.