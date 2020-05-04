SENATOR IFEANYI UBAH DISTRIBUTES COVID-19 PALLIATIVES IN LAGOS

In furtherance of my palliative support to families across the 21 Local Government areas in Anambra, yesterday, I also commenced distribution of palliatives to our people in Lagos and other members of the General public to support families that have been staying at home for weeks following the lockdown in the state.

Undoubtedly, sustaining a lockdown requires access to food and a host of other essentials. The lockdown in Lagos State has affected a lot of our people, particularly those who depend on daily commercial activities to survive.

During the lockdown, I reached out to the Governor of Lagos; His Excellency; Babajide Sanwo-Olu who magnanimously gave me;

290 bags of rice,

750 bags of Garri and

500 cartons of Spaghetti

to which I also added other materials in my personal capacity to augment. I personally supervised the distribution of these palliatives to our people in Lagos.

Some of the Governor’s aides were also on ground to witness the distribution.

Hunger remains a huge threat to the peace, stability and security of every society, this is why me must continue to assist more citizens, especially the poor and those whose livelihood depends on daily income.

This will not only ensure that Nigerians adhere to the movement restrictions, it will also help prevent crime and social unrest while we fight to control the spread of the virus in our country.

I want to commend His Excellency; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the courage and pro-efficiency he has brought to bear in fighting this deadly virus. It is worthy of note to thank him for also giving other prominent Igbo personalities and Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo

(Lagos) palliatives to distribute to our people in Lagos. I urge them to distribute these palliatives effectively so as to cushion the the effects of this pandemic on the rest of our people.

Conclusively, Nigeria as a nation must not bow to this unfortunate calamity. This is why we must remain committed to standing united to give full support to our government’s effort in combating this global epidemic.

May God Almighty protect us as a nation and spring us to rise back stronger from this adversity.

Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra South Senatorial District