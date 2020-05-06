Covid-19 Lockdown: GOV ZULUM’S RELIEF COMMITTEE DELIVERS FOOD TO 4,000 RESIDENTS IN MAFONI, BULABULIN

Palliative distribution committee constituted by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to cushion the effect of the lockdown order imposed by the State Government, has reached out to 4,000 households.

Each beneficiary received one bag of rice, one bag of millet grain, one carton of pasta, cooking oil and some condiments.

Four thousand households from two wards of Bulabulin and Mafoni were the beneficiaries of today’s distribution.

The distribution flagged off by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on 25th April, 2020, has so far reached about 15,000 households in seven wards of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

Engr. Bukar Talba, Chairman of the palliative committee and commissioner of Agriculture coordinated the distribution exercise which took place in two centres.

Engr. Talba reiterated the committee’s commitment to delivering the task given to them.

He said, “we will continue to deliver our mandate with justice and fairness, aside the security, education, agriculture, health and infrastructure, Governor Zulum placed high priority to food security of the state.”

The Governor, according to the Commissioner, is very passionate about anything that positively affects the lives of his people. Zulum always sleeps and wakes up with his people at heart, he added.

Chairperson of SEMA and the committee’s Secretary, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the committee would ensure transparency, accountability and equity in the discharge of its responsibilities.