COVID-19/CoronaVirus, Delta News, News

Border Closure: DELTA GOVT INTERCEPTS TRAILER WITH 30 PERSONS HIDDEN UNDER LIVESTOCK

A trailer conveying livestock, including goats, with at 30 persons as human cargo, purportedly coming from Bauchi State and heading to Asaba was at about 9:30pm on Monday evening apprehended by a Covid 19 team led by Victor Ebonka, the Chairman of Ika North-East Council area in Delta State.

They were intercepted by the Team of Enforcers at Owa-Ekei/Owa-Alero junction in Ika North East Local Government Area.

After a proper head count and profiling, it was found out that 30 persons were sandwiched in between the goats and cows.

The trailer was immediately turned back and escorted to the Delta/Edo border at the popular Uromi Junction by the with the aid of Ika North and South local government chairpersons and with the Divisional Police Officer of Local Government Areas in the convoy.

Reported by Okafor Ofiebor in Port-Harcourt (The News)

