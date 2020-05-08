Breaking: GOV WIKE ARRESTS 14 PERSONS HIDDEN IN TRAILERS CONVEYING COWS, CULPRITS TO BE PROSECUTED; COWS, TRAILERS TO BE AUCTIONED

*** INAUGURATES COVID-19 LOCAL GOVT TASK FORCE WITH MANDATE TO IDENTIFY HOTELS OPERATING UNDER LOCKDOWN FOR DEMOLITION

The monitoring of the Rivers lockdown by Governor Nyesom Wike, which he commenced in the morning hours of Thursday, 7th May, as well as the physical supervision of the closure of Rivers state borders, which the governor himself embarked on in his monitoring itinerary, has yielded great results as about 14 persons hidden in trailers conveying cows, purportedly travelling from the North to Rivers State, have been nabbed by Gov Wike himself, around midnight today.

Governor Wike has summarily declared that the 14 people are to be tested first for Coronavirus and then charged to court while the cows and trailer would be auctioned.

Recall that the Governor had declared earlier during Thursday’s monitoring, that defaulters who were caught disobeying the lockdown order would be tried by the Mobile Courts and vehicles impounded during the lockdown would be auctioned.

“I have told the Attorney General, all the impounded vehicles must be auctioned. By tomorrow, the Honourable Attorney General would have advertised those vehicles and we will auction them. Some people don’t believe that Coronavirus is in existence. Until you make them understand that we are serious, they will not believe it. We will auction the impounded vehicles

“Those arrested will face the wrath of the law. Nobody is above the law. We will not allow anyone to sabotage our efforts to protect our people,” he had said.

Details loading…

Mobile Court Convicts 170 Persons for Violating Lockdown of Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas

The office of the Honourable Attorney- General of Rivers State has today, thursday 7th May, 2020 secured the convictions of 170 defaulters before the Port Harcourt Mobile Courts sitting at General Yakubu Gowon Stadium Elekahia for violation of the Executive Order RVSG 06 2020 which imposes complete lockdown and prohibits human and vehicular movement in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.The Honourable Attorney- General advises residents of the two local government areas to comply with the Executive Order No. RVSG 06, 2020 and other extant regulations to avoid prosecution.

COVID-19: Governor Wike Charges Task Force to Identify Hotels Operating Under Lockdown for Demolition

In a related development,Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force to identify hotels still operating during the lockdown for the State Government to demolish them.

Inaugurating the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, 7th May, the Governor also charged them to identify erring beer parlours.

He said: “From tomorrow, move in. Any hotel that is operating, identify it and we will bring down the hotels.

“I have the political will. Those people who disobey, will face the consequences.”

Governor Wike said that the Task-force must be decisive to ensure that coronavirus is not accommodated in Rivers State, adding that the Task-force must take it that they are being drafted to fight an invisible enemy and their duty is to defend the state.

He said: “Nobody should come from outside to compound our problems. Then you want to import this invisible killer. We will not allow that”.

He appealed to Rivers people to make sacrifices at this time in the fight against coronavirus.He noted that this is a period of crisis and all hands must be on deck to check coronavirus.”If we allow what is happening to continue, we don’t have the capacity to face it. And there will be no support from any Quarter,” he said.Governor Wike urged all Rivers people to see themselves as first class citizens of the country, saying under no circumstances should they allow themselves to be relegated.He charged the operatives of the Task Force to see their appointment as the opportunity to defend Rivers State and use their ability for the benefit of the people.The Governor informed members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force that they will be on the payroll of the State Government, even as he added that the Task Force will enforce key aspects of the State Government’s directive on COVID-19 in all the Local Government Areas.Governor Wike said that hotels with existing guests, must send their lists to his office for scrutiny and approval.