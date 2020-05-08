Covid-19 Update: GOV WIKE BANS STREET FOOTBALL DURING LOCKDOWN IN RIVERS STATE

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sounded a final note of warning to those who indulge in playing street football or jogging during the period of lockdown, describing such activities as an utter disregard of the social distancing directive and the order by the state government, banning public gatherings in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for information and communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, warned that security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone that will violate the directives, even as it advised parents to warn to their wards to desist from the practice forthwith.

The statement reads thus:

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

It has come to the notice of Rivers State Government that some individuals are using the period of lockdown to jog and play street football.

This is in utter disregard for the social distancing and ban on public gatherings directives of government.

Parents and Guardians are hereby advised to warn their wards to desist from the practice.

Security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone that will violate this directive.

This announcement serves as the last warning to all those involved.

Signed:

May 8, 2020