Forensic Audit: CORRUPT CONTRACTORS PLOT TO SET NDDC HEAD OFFICE ABLAZE, AS POLICE ASSURES NDDC OF ADEQUATE SECURITY, WARNS TROUBLE MAKERS

The Rivers State Police Command has assured the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, of providing adequate security to enable it deliver on its mandate to the people of the Niger Delta region.

Giving the assurance during a courtesy visit at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, said that those threatening arson at the Commission would be stopped in their tracks.

The Commissioner, who was received by the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang; the Acting Executive Director, Projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, warned those plotting evil against the Commission to desist forthwith.

Mukan Said: “Policing Rivers State will be incomplete without securing NDDC. I want to assure the Commission that in spite of the threats we saw in the media two weeks ago, the intention of the evil ones to burn down the Commission’s headquarters can never succeed.

“We have put machinery in place as directed by the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the Commission is secured. The IG has given me the marching orders to beef up the security architecture in NDDC.”

Mukan said the police would do everything possible to ensure that the NDDC was adequately secured to enable it deliver development projects and programmes for the people of the Niger Delta region, assuring that the cooperation that had existed between the Commission and the Police would continue and be strengthened.

He stated: “We will be proactive in tackling the security challenges facing the NDDC. We will not wait for any negative thing to happen before we start acting. Our machinery is already on ground and I can assure you that the evil plans of the enemy to destroy the NDDC will fail.

“The IG sees the NDDC as very strategic and will do everything necessary to ensure that the good services you are giving to the people of the Niger Delta is not hindered.”

Responding, Prof Pondei thanked the police commissioner for cooperating with the NDDC, noting that the bond between the Commission and the police would be further strengthened.

He stated that the NDDC was resolute in ensuring that it rendered quality service to the people of the region in line with its mandate.

He remarked: “We have a cordial working relationship with the security agencies, because without security, we will not be able to intervene as expected in developing the Niger Delta region.

“The police continues to provide security and other logistic services to the Commission. We are very grateful for this cordial relationship and hope that it will continue and be made stronger.”

Pondei said that the visit of the Police Commissioner was timely as there was a publication recently, threatening arson on the Commission. “This is something that we cannot take lightly. We know that it has to do with the on-going forensic audit and we are working with the police to make sure that nothing untoward happens to the NDDC, he said.

Pondei said further: “We trust that the police will work with us to make sure that the Commission was secured and I believe that working together we will be able to deliver the mandate for which the NDDC was set up.”