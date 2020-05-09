Rivers Lockdown: GOV WIKE MONITORS DAY THREE COMPLIANCE IN P’HARCOURT, OBIO/AKPOR LGAs

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was once again on the streets of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas to monitor the level of compliance of the lockdown imposed on the two Local Government Areas.

The compliance level is still above 95 percent.

Governor Wike arrested two violators of the lockdown on day three. They will be prosecuted by the office of the Attorney General and tested by officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Health.

Governor Wike also inspected the State Isolation Centre, where the mobile courts will try another set of violators arrested by the State Task Force and Security Agencies enforcing the lockdown.

It will be recalled that Governor Wike announced a 24-hour total lockdown and a dusk-dawn curfew on Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas as part of the State Government’s measures to check the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown took effect on 7th May, 2020.