Covid 19 Update: BORNO DISCHARGES 12 MORE PATIENTS TODAY, 22 AWAITING FINAL TEST RESULT

The Borno State high powered committee on Covid19 has today discharged 12 patients today in addition to the 2 that was discharged by UMTH yesterday.

The committee’s chairman and deputy governor, Umar Kadafur confirmed this in a statement in Sunday evening.

He said of the 12, six were discharged by UMTH Isolation center while the remaining six are from state Isolation center at Bulabulin Ngaranam.

Additional 22 patients are currently awaiting the results of their final test, and are expected to be discharged tomorrow or next.

One of the discharged patients from the state isolation center Mr Gideon from Shagari low-cost in Maiduguri expressed his appreciation to the committee for taking good care of them while in isolation at the center. He was tested positive on the 30 of last month after coming in contact with his relative who died of Covid 19 at UMTH

More patients are expected to be discharged in coming days. The committee urge members of the general public to comply and adhere strictly to the instructions and guidelines issued by NCDC and WHO.