Lockdown: RIVERS GOVT DECLARES PDP YOUTH LEADER WANTED, PLACE N5M BOUNTY ON HIM; NAMES TWO HOTELS FOR DEMOLITION, AS ELEME COUNCIL CHAIR WARNS HOTELIERS, VIOLATORS OF LOCKDOWN

Following Governor Nyesom Wike’s comprehensive monitoring of compliance with the lockdown and border closure directives, as well as adherence to the other guidelines set down for operators in the different sectors of the society, to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state, the Rivers State government has declared a PDP youth leader in Eleme Local government area wanted, with a bounty of N5 million ransom on his head and also slated two hotels for demolition.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, issued on May 9, 2020, which contained these declarations, reads thus:

Rivers State Government has declared the youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Eleme Local Government Area, Mr Princewill Osaroejiji, wanted for various criminal activities.

A Five Million Naira reward will be given to anyone who will give law enforcement agencies useful information that will lead to his arrest.

In another development, Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne are to be demolished for flouting Government directive on the closure of hotels in the State.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

May 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Eleme Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. (Barr.) Philip Okparaji, apparently in response to the pronouncements of the state government, has restated his warning to Hoteliers in Eleme LGA against flouting the Rivers State Government Orders on their operations.

Barr. Okwaraji further added that the Task Force set up by the Council to monitor compliance with all the state government’s guidelines and executive orders, rolled out to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state and especially in Eleme LGA, is fully on ground to nab offenders.

A statement from the Council to this effect, reads thus:

The Executive Chairman of Eleme LGA, Hon. (Barr.) Philip Okparaji has warned all Hoteliers and bar operators in the area who secretly operate thereby flouting Rivers State Government Order, to stop forthwith or risk closure and confiscation. He said the LGA Task Force will not take it lightly with defaulters.

He stated that the Council decided to be proactive by setting up a task force to monitor compliance with the Governor’s directive knowing how devastating the novel Corona virus is and will not in any way compromise such order. He expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance but however regretted the action of a few whom he said are bent on compromising government proactive steps in winning the war against COVID-19.

While warning all those having intention to operate market in the area to shelve the idea because they will definitely be arrested by the LG Task Force, he advised individual shop operators to put in place safety measures like sanitizers, wearing of nose mask, avoid crowding their shops and having a place to wash hands.

He pleaded with the people of Eleme to see every measure taken by the government as a means of protecting them and not the other way round adding that more palliatives form the local and state government will be distributed to cushion the partial lockdown effect.