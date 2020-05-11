Covid-19 Controversy: GOV EMMANUEL ‘YABS’ GOVS WIKE, EL-RUFAI, SAYS: ‘I DON’T HAVE TO JUMP ON HEAVY DUTY VEHICLES, WE HAVE 3G CAMERAS MONITORING EVERY MOVEMENT’

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel has taken a dig at his Kaduna State counterpart Governor Nasir El-Rufai for climbing a truck to inspect the content while monitoring the lockdown in Kaduna State.

Unlike Governors of other States who have led the battle against further spread of the Coronavirus pandemic from the frontline, Governor Emmanuel has not been visible. It was after much outrage from the public that he addressed Journalusts once.

However trying to defend his elusiveness yesterday during a media chat, the Akwa Ibom State Governor said unlike his counterparts like the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam El-Rufai he doesn’t have to be noisy for people to recognize that he was fighting the pandemic.

According to Governor Emmanuel, “We have installed 3G cameras at our road borders, especially the busy ones like Itu, Ikot Abasi borders. We monitor every movement at our situation rooms and I see everything from my sitting room. We don’t take pleasure in noise making.

“The fact that you don’t see me jump on heavy duty vehicles, does not mean we are not doing our best. Trust us, we have secured our borders. People have different styles of working, and I’m happy we are getting the results we want,” he said.

Analyst believe the reference to jumping on heavy duty vehicles was a slam on Mallam El-Rufai who was recently pictured inspecting a heavy duty truck which attempted to smuggle some Almajiris from Kano into Kaduna.