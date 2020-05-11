Covid-19 Update: AKWA IBOM SHUTSDOWN LIVESTOCK MARKET, BANS ENTRY OF COWS, GOATS, RAMS TILL MAY ENDING

The Akwa Ibom State government has shut down the entire livestock market in the state and directed that there will be no more bringing in of cows, goats, rams into the state till the end of 2020.

A statement by Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government/Chairman, Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Management Committee, issued on May 11, 2020, reads thus:

IMMEDIATE SHUT DOWN OF LIVESTOCK MARKET IN AKWA IBOM STATE

I have been directed by HE the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to announce the immediate shutdown of all livestock market in state for the rest of May 2020.

By this announcement, no new consignment of livestock – goats, cows and rams, will be allowed into the state until further notice. Livestock sellers are advised to sell off their stock and proceed to shutdown.

Security agencies have been directed to monitor and ensure full compliance. Defaulters will be prosecuted.

Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem

Secretary to the State Government

/Chairman COVID-19 Management Committee

Akwa Ibom State

May 11, 2020