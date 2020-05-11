Covid-19 Update: PRICE OF BREAD TO INCREASE IN DELTA

The price of bread and other bakery products is set to be increased in Delta State, with effect from Monday, 11th May, 2020.

A public announcement from Delta state Master Bakers and Caterers, signed by Hon. Chikelu K (Acting Secretary), indicated that some of the price increase will include: Small Special (N80 – N100); Special: (N130 – N150); Medium: (N170 – N200); Medium Special: (N250 – N280); Big: (N270 – N300); Jumbo1: (N400 – N450) and Jumbo 2: (N450 – N500).

The statement and new price list for all sizes of bread are published below:

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

This is to inform the general public particularly Deltans that effect from Monday 11/5/2020, there will be an increase in the prices of bakery products.

1. The decision was reached by members of Delta state Master Bakers and Caterers in a General Meeting held on the 7th may 2020 at De Phil’s Hotel Asaba.

2. The reason for the increase in prices of bakery products is due to the continuous rise of the costs of baking materials in the country.

3. The price increment will enable us to continue to produce the NAFDAC standard quality bread and related products and to ensure that we do not compromise the quality of our products at the expense of our customers.

4. We plead for the understanding of the general public.

Delta state Master Bakers and Caterers

SIGNED;

HON. CHIKELU K.

(Acting Secretary)