Covid-19: WE WOULD HAVE HAD REDUCED CASES IF OTHER STATES WERE AS PROACTIVE AS GOV WIKE, TOTAL E&P TELLS NIGERIANS

Total Exploration and Production Limited (Total E & P), has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his proactive approach towards tackling the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the nation would have had reduced cases if everyone acted like Governor Wike.

Executive General Manager of Total E & P, Port Harcourt Administration, Godwin Barika made the declaration at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, 11th May, 2020, when the company made further presentation to support the State Government’s fight against the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “We want to thank the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. He has been very exemplary.

“We have joined forces with him because he is wonderful and proactive.

“He saw ahead. If every other state did what he has done, we would have had reduced number of cases.”

Barika said that Total E & P will continue to support the Rivers State Government to defeat COVID-19.

He said: “We thank you. We support you. We have also given what we think can support the State because we believe in the state.

“This is where we work. This is where our facilities are and we will continue to be here to join forces in ensuring that the economy of this state grows.

“We came to show that support. We also came to make requests for what we will require to ensure that our operations continue.”

The company solicited the support of the Rivers State Government as they work to address challenges offshore.

“We also to be very sure that if we have challenges offshore, we are able to take care of such challenges. He has signed several approvals for us and we are very grateful.

“Even after COVID-19, we will continue to relate with the Rivers State Government to ensuring that the economy of this state grows,” he said.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike commended Total E and P for their support in the fight against coronavirus.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and People of Rivers State, commend Total and E and P for supporting the state Government as regards the fight against coronavirus.

“You have shown that you care for the lives of those who work with you and Rivers people.”

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government will publicly appreciate all donors in Newspaper Publications.

He said: “At the appropriate time, Rivers State Government will publish donations made by individuals and corporate bodies. Those who are friends of Rivers State, who supported the State.”

Governor Wike said that this is the period the State Government requires the support of organisations and people.

He said that the great relationship should continue well after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the period you require the support of people . We believe that this relationship will continue. Not after COVID-19, nobody will see you.

“Try as much as you can to carry out your corporate social responsibility in the communities where you operate.That gives you peace and good relationship with the communities, ” he said.