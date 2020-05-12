Covid-19: GOV ZULUM CONSULTS BORNO XTIAN LEADERS, ULAMAS OVER LOCKDOWN

Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday consulted with Borno’s council of Ulamas and the leadership of the Christians Association Of Nigeria (CAN) as the lockdown he declared ends on Wednesday, 13th May.

The Governor discussed his administration’s COVID-19 pandemic response with both groups.

Zulum sought collaborative measures that can guarantee the support of worship centres, moblization of citizens on preventive measures through religious preachings and influences to arrive at the possibility or otherwise, of reopening economic activities in the State.

The Governor had on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 extended by one week, a lockdown he initially imposed for two weeks. He announced that on April 20th and it took effect on April 22nd.

He promised to review the lockdown extension on Wednesday May 13th, 2020, during which the State’s high powered committee he appointed in March, would announce conditions and regulations to be followed in the event the lockdown is to be relaxed.

Governor Zulum has been seriously concerned by the fact that a significant portion of Borno’s population earn their livelihood on daily basis through petty trades and offering services.

Zulum has also been concerned that most of the population are farmers who need to start clearing their farmlands as the rainy season sets in.

He therefore directed the Ulamas and the leadership of CAN to submit their advice and way forward through the office of the Deputy Governor before Wednesday, for Government’s consideration.

Responding, the Chief Imam of Borno, Zannah Laisu, and CAN Chairman, Bishop Moh’d Naga both expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum for considering religious leaders as part of key components in Government’s decision making.