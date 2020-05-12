OBASEKI INSPECTS TAYO APKATA UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, EKIADOLOR

I was on an inspection tour of the Tayo Apkata University of Education, in Ekiadolor, which would be subsumed by one of the six Federal Colleges of Education approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, to run in Edo State.

We had applied to President Muhammadu Buhari to have one of the six Federal Colleges of Education proposed for the six geo political zones of the country to operate in our state. The president in his kindness and love for Edo people approved it.

We are pleased that Edo State with this college has additional capacity to drive Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which is one of my administration’s major focus.

Seven months ago, I had approached the president on the need to have the Federal College of Education in Edo State and he granted it. While speaking with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, I realised that we can promptly commence the opening of the Federal College of Education if we provided the facilities to the Federal Government for the institution. This motivated us to ask them to take over this school to enable us takeoff.

The move to convert the old College of Education into a University of Education became impossible due to budget constraints. Edo State is already blessed with two state-owned universities and seven private universities. It would be imprudent to establish another state-owned university.

We plan that by September this year, the school should commence operation with its first intake.

Also, since the staff of Tayo Akpata University of Education are workers of the state government, they will be redeployed to the state College of Education which will have three campuses. The bill establishing the institution is presently before the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA).