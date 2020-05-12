RIVERS PDP EXPELS ELEME LGA YOUTH LEADER, PRINCEWILL OSAROJIJI

PRESS STATEMENT

Rivers PDP Expels Eleme LGA Youth Leader

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expelled the Youth Leader of the party for Eleme Local Government Area, Mr. Princewill Osarojiji of Eleme Alode, Ward 2.

A statement from the office of the outgoing State Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, said Mr. Princewill Osarojiji was expelled for insubordination, flagrant rascality, disobedience to the directives of the State government on COVID-19 and acts of criminality.

The statement frowned at the nonchalant and criminal action of the PDP Eleme youth leader against the task force sent to the area to monitor compliance with the executive order on closure of hotels, clubs, public gatherings etc as part of the measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the State.

“It’s very unfortunate that the Eleme youth leader took his position as a party executive for granted to flout the authority of the governor and orders of the State government by attacking members of the task force on COVID-19 and organizing a party in a hotel in Eleme to rubbish the efforts of government and relevant authorities to safeguard the lives of the mass of Rivers people and residents against the dreaded virus. I believe this will serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to engage in similar act to test the sincerity and political will of the state government to deal decisively with such recalcitrance”, Bro Obuah declared.

Bro Obuah urged all party members and Rivers people in general to see the efforts and actions of the State government with respect to COVID-19 as taken in good faith and in the best interest of Rivers people, and give the Gov Wike-led government the necessary support.

Signed:

Bro Felix Obuah

Outgoing PDP Chairman,

Rivers State

Tuesday, May 12, 2020.