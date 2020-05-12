ZULUM TO FIX STATE, INT’L HOTELS, 4 INDUSTRIES

Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday, 12th May, 2020, commenced measures towards the resuscitation of the Maiduguri International hotel, the Borno state hotel and four industries that will enhance the state’s internally generated revenue.

Gov. Zulum started by assessing the two hotels, the Borno Fertilizer Company Ltd, NIETAL Shoes and Ternary Factory, Borno Steel and Wire Industry and Borno Supply Company, all in the state capital.

At the state hotel, Zulum directed the complete rehabilitation and face lift of the structure, while repairs for others are to also begin after technical evaluation.

At Maiduguri International Hotels, which currently houses the headquarters of super camp one, operation lafiya dole, Governor Zulum assessed the section of the hotel burnt by a fire outbreak in 2011.

The Governor, at the state owned fertilizer company located along Ngala road in Jere Local Government Area, directed the Ministry of Agriculture, which supervises the company to submit a detailed proposal of all the requirements needed for the company to resume work.

Zulum however explained that considering the security situation, the company can only produce a blended fertilizer which was approved by the Federal Government.

“I think the major problem of this fertilizer blending plant is negligence. These places could have been roofed. These are the areas we have problem in most of our industries. I think we cannot just invest. First and foremost, we have to do a feasibility study to determine its viability and profitability. We are aware of the sanction on the use of fertilizer in the Northeast, especially Urea fertilizer. However, recently the President has approved the usage of blended fertilizer. We will use this window to start operation here.” Zulum said.

Gov. Zulum also visited NIETAL Shoe and Ternery Factory, where he directed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to invite qualified technical personnel to thoroughly assess the requirements for the resuscitation of the factory.

“It has been long the Government of Borno State is making effort for the resuscitation of some of the industries. I have directed the Ministry of Commerce to immediately invite experts, especially those working here. I don’t mind calling those that have retired. Cross pollinate ideas and come up with a plan. You should detail among others, the functionality of some of the equipments on ground,” Zulum said.

The Governor also gave similar directives when he visited the Borno Steel and Wiire Industry located in Umarari, along Baga road, Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum eqally inspected facilities at Borno Supply Company (BOSCO), and interacted with the management staff on how the company can be reactivated to meet public demand.

The Governor also inspected an ongoing rehabilitation and expansion of BOSCO filling station along GRA Police Station. Excited by the phase of work, Zulum assured the contractor of prompt release of funds whenever necessary. He also reiterated the Government’s commitment to establish mega filling stations in the state capital.

“I am very impressed with your work. Despite the lockdown, you have made significant progress. We shall ensure timely release of funds to you. This is one of the mega stations we intend to put in place. While this is ongoing, we can start another one insha Allah.” Zulum said.