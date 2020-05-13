Bayelsa News/Politics, News

BAYELSA INTERCEPTS TWO BUSLOAD OF ALMAJIRIS

The Bayelsa State government and security operatives on Monday intercepted and sent back another two buses carrying no fewer than 17 Quranic education pupils, more popularly known as “Almajiri” at the Glory Land entry point into Yenagoa, the state capital.

Freston Akpor, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Orientation and also a member of the state’s Covid-19 Taskforce, said that in quick response, the operatives stationed at the entry point ordered that the Almajiri children be taken back in the same buses conveying them.

Mr. Freston Akpor

According to Akpor, the buses were intercepted by a team of task force officials led by Akpoebi Agberebi with a team of security operatives on enforcing the “No Entry” directive of the government at the border.

According to the members of the State Task Force on Covid-19, the Almajirai were made up of young boys of various origins from the Northern states.

“While some of the Almajirai claimed they were on their way to the state on commercial fishing expedition, others claimed to be on the way to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”

Akpor, however, confirmed that the 17 persons, including their drivers, were escorted to Patani, the border between Delta and Bayelsa states.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.