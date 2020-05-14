Covid-19 Update: BORNO LISTS REVISED GUIDELINES FOR NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGY TO CONTAIN, ERADICATE COVID-19

The Borno State Government has rolled out a new set of revised guidelines in it’s effort to contain and curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

A press release by the Borno State Covid-19 high powered committee, issued from the office of the Deputy Governor, Government House, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, on 13th May 2020, notes that there has been significant progress in the fight against Covid-19 over the last three weeks, due to the success of the stringent measures have yielded the desired result.

The Committee in the release, expressed it’s appreciation for the immense support and cooperation it has enjoined from Borno indigenes and residents, and proceeded to issue a list of revised public health guidelines and operational directives, in furtherance of the efforts to contain and eradicate the deadly Coronavirus scourge in the state.

The press release is published in full below:

OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, P.M.B. 1420 MAIDUGURI, BORNO STATE- NIGERIA

13th May 2020

PRESS RELEASE BY THE BORNO STATE COVID-19 HIGH POWERED COMMITTEE

The public is hereby informed that

a. There has been significant progress in the fight against Covid-19 over the las three weeks.

b. That the stringent measures have yielded the desired result.

C. The committee wish to appreciate the immense support and cooperation it has enjoined from the public.

d. In furtherance of the efforts to contain and eradicate this deadly scourge, the high-powered committee wishes to announce as follows:

1. The lockdown be suspended indefinitely to study the situation for the time being, however where the situation escalate government should revert to status quo.

2. The use of facemasks by the public be made mandatory and enforceable.

3. Government, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and opinion leaders should enforce social distancing, especially in public gatherings/worship

places.

4. There should be restriction on public gatherings, especially funeral processions/rights, weddings, narming ceremois etc. to not more than 20 people.

5. Re-emphasize that all medical consultations by Pharmacies and patients medicine stores that are related to Covid-19 or similar ailment shall be referred to government hospital as defaulters of this direcive will be prosecuted.

6. On no account government hospitals should reject any patient whether because of COVID-19 or other ailments.

7. Government should study the federal governments agreement with health unions with a view to implementing it at the state level.

8. Henceforth Jumma’at prayers and five daily prayers shall be observed in all mosques as recommended by the Bormo State Council of Ulamas in strict adherence witn social distancing and the use of facemask.

9. All Churches shall conduct church services as recommended by Christian Association of Nigeria Bormo Chapter in strict adherence with social distancing and use of facemasks.

10. The ban on the sales and consumption of liquor and other intoxicating substances is still enforced, defauters will be dealt with severely in accordance witn the liquor law.

11. All vehicles, including tricycles (keke pppnapep) must ensure the use of face mask as defauiters will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

12 Appropriate measures be put in place to enforce restrictions at all entry and exit points across the state.

13. All drivers of exempted vehicles bringing in essential goods into Maiduguri will be subjected to Covid-19 test at the point of entry into the state.

14. The Covid-19 Pandemic Response Committee will Continue to monitor the situation as they unfold and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.

15. Civil Servants of grade level 1-12 should continue to Work from home except directed otherwise.

16. Government has considered the recommendation of the Borno State Council of Ulamas which clearly states that Eid-Prayers is Sunnah (non-obligatory) hence, there should be no Eid prayers. Faithful should remain at home during the period.

His Excellency

Alh. Umar Usman Kadafur

Deputy Governor/Chairman

Covid-19 Response Committee

Borno State