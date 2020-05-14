Delta PDP Impasse: CHIEF ANIRAH ORDERS IMMEDIATE MEDIA CEASEFIRE

PRESS RELEASE!!!!

CEASEFIRE ORDER OF ANY VERBAL, PRINT OR SOCIAL MEDIA PUBLICATIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE NOMINATION/ELECTION OF STATE CHAIRMANSHIP CANDIDATE OF PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) DELTA STATE

I am directed by my Principal “HON. (CHIEF) FELIX URUEMUESIRI ANIRAH” (Member Representing Sapele State Constituency at the DTHA), that consequent upon his earlier plea and directive to his Media Aides, Ardent Supporters, Admirers, Party faithfuls of our great Party “PDP” (i.e. Peoples Democratic Party) and various Internal and External bodies of the “PDP” to ceasefire immediately with any form of Publications whatsoever with respect to the above matter refers, as a result of his Private Meeting last weekend with the Executive Governor of Delta State and the directive by our amiable Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, “Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa”, to call everyone to order, it is my Principal’s further directive with respect to the above matter, to call the attention of the following groups or persons to ceasefire immediately with any form of Print and Social Media Publications, viz:

(1) All Media Aides employed by “Hon. (Chief) Felix Uruemuesiri Anirah” in his private capacity.

(2) All the Aides of Hon. (Chief) Felix Uruemuesiri Anirah, namely his P.A’s, S.A.’s and CSO.

(3) All the 13 (Thirteen) Ward Liaison Officers in Sapele Local Government Area, employed privately by “Hon. (Chief) Felix Uruemuesiri Anirah”.

(4) All Members, Supporters and Admirers of the Felix Anirah Political Platform (FAPP) on WhatsApp and Facebook.

(5) And to all other Print Media and Social Media groups that has been an admirer or supporter of the above subject refers.

You are by this Press Release or Public Notice, to immediately comply with the ceasefire orders of our amiable Governor of Delta State His Excellency, “Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa”, with regard to any Verbal, Print, Media and Social Media agitations arising from the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship contest.

Your continuous posting of Print Media Publications, Social Media Publications, Written articles and responses before and after the ceasefire orders is being taken as a further step to dent the image and integrity of our distinguished Member representing Sapele State Constituency at the DTHA “Hon. (Chief) Felix Uruemuesiri Anirah”. In the light of this, it is our Principal’s utmost directive and plea, that everyone and all the above groups should immediately desist from posting articles which contain texts or messages in any form with regards to the Delta State PDP Chairmanship contest.

I also wish to inform you that, “Power belongs to God”. And as a matter of fact, everyone should remain firm and resolute as there is no cause for alarm.

My sincere thanks goes to all of you for your continuous support and prayers towards our goal.

I wish you the assurances of my best regards and pray that, The Almighty God shall grant each and everyone of you good health.

I also wish our very listening and amiable Governor of Delta State “Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa” the assurances of our best regards.

*Signed for and on Behalf of the Member representing Sapele State Constituency at DTHA:*

*BARR. KINGSLEY BRICK OGBOGBO*

*(Legal Aide to

*Hon. (Chief) Felix Uruemuesiri Anirah*)