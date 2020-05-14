OGBA EGBEMA NDONI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA COUNCIL, CONGRATULATES BRO. FELIX OBUAH, ON A SUCCESSFUL TENURE AS RIVERS PDP CHAIRMAN

OGBA EGBEMA NDONI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA COUNCIL

PRESS STATEMENT

THE TRIUMPHANT EXIT OF OBUAH, OUR POLITICAL COLOSSUS FROM OFFICE AND A NEW DAWN FOR PDP IN RIVERS STATE

On behalf of my humble self, the Council Authority and the good People of ONELGA, we appreciate and eulogise our dear Son and our Leader of unassuming pedigree, the Ex- PDP Chairman in Rivers State, Hon. Bro. Felix Amaechi Obuah, for his peaceful and epoch making hand over to a new leadership of the Party in the State.

Mr. Obuah has an intimidating score card, facilitated by his sterling leadership charisma, while in office.

He meant so many things to so many people who have been privileged to meet him.

He also repositioned the Party to an enviable height, in such a stride to defeat the opposition in all political contests.

We can not describe him less than an outstanding Political Colossus and an astute Politician of our time.

No wonder his exit from office heralded ovation and much encomiums from Party Stalwarts who know his onions.

We are indeed proud of our dear Son and Leader for leaving indelible administrative foot prints, while steering the ship of the Party and for sure, PDP in Rivers State will not forget his achievements in a hurry.

As our Leader and Pathfinder, we pledge our continuous, unalloyed loyalty and unwavering support to him, in all he does and represents, now and in future.

It is our wish that God grants him the wisdom and strength to achieve more giant strides in his future endeavours, both in and outside politics.

Long live our dear Son and Leader,

Long live PDP,

Long live ONELGA and

Long live Rivers State.

Signed

Chief Amb. Victor Ifeanyi Odili JP

The Executive Chairman,

ONELGA