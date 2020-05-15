Covid-19 Update: DELTA DISCHARGES 5 PATIENTS, INCLUDING INDEX CASE, AS 29 YEAR OLD FRUITS SELLER TESTS POSITIVE

Delta Government says it had discharged five COVID-19 patients including the index case, after they tested negative twice.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu disclosed this in a statement on Friday, 15th May, in Asaba.

He said the state also recorded a new case as a 29-year-old fruits seller in Agbor, Ika South Council Area of the state yesterday tested positive to the novel Coronavirus.

He remarked that with this development, the state now have twenty-three total confirmed cases of the virus with 8 currently active with 11 already discharged and 4 fatalities recorded on account of the virus.

Aniagwu said the State Government was doing everything possible to flatten the curve, adding that one of the gains of the lockdown was the low number of cases in the state despite having boundaries with a state having a high number of the Coronavirus.

He urged Deltans to see the new norm of wearing face masks in public places as a personal responsibility and not because they are doing it to obey government directives.

