DELTA MONARCHS SUMMON POLICE CHIEF OVER RISING INSECURITY IN THE STATE

Traditional Rulers in the State yesterday summoned the Commissioner of Police Mr. Inuwa Hafiz to a meeting to explain the rising wave of insecurity occasioned by the increasing rate of kidnapping and banditry in and around the state.

The meeting which held behind closed doors at the Unity Hall government house Asaba also saw the commissioner for Health Dr. Ononye Mordi in attendance.

The Traditional Rulers came out of the two hours meeting with an 8 point communique,

urging the “Security Agencies in the State to direct sufficient energy towards arresting the persistent menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities by persons suspected to be herdsmen”.

The Chairman of the Council, HRM Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II who presented the communiqué, urged security agencies to intensity efforts in ensuring compliance to the restriction of inter state travels to prevent the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 virus from other parts of the country.

The Monarchs also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his proactive measures in pioneering the fight against COVID 19.

The Monarch said they aligned with the opinion of This Day Newspaper Editorial which rated Delta State Government as one of the best in terms of measures adopted to curb the spread of Covid 19.

The Council also commended the State Commissioners for Health, Dr Ononye Mordi for attending the meeting and enlightening the body on steps taken so far in the fight against the pandemic.

The monarchs enjoined the public to adhere strictly to safety measures such as observing simple personal hygiene, washing of hands regularly with water or alcohol based sanitizers, wearing of face masks and observing of social distancing in public places.

The Council called on the State Government to ensure that the environment and all public places are adequately dis-infected to reduce the spread of the virus in the State.

The Monarchs also paid glowing tributes to the Delta State Commissier of police and other law enforcement agencies in the state for their efforts in ensuring the compliance of the public to the measures adopted in combating the Pandemic