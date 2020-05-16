Covid-19 Palliatives: 3,000 RESIDENTS RECEIVE FOOD ITEMS IN MASHAMARI

The distribution of relief items approved by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum to cushion the effect of lockdown order imposed on the State continues.

Today, Saturday 16th May, the distribution targeted about 3,000 households in Mashamari ward of Jere Local Government Area.

Each beneficiary received one bag of 10kg rice, two cartons of noodles, 3 litres of cooking oil, one bag of 25kg maize flour, and some condiments.

About 11,000 people benefited in Jere Local Government so far since the excersice was kicked off in Bale Galtimari ward by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on 13th May, 2020.

Speaking during an interview, the State Commissioner of Agriculture who doubles as the palliatives’ distribution Chairman, Engr. Bukar Talba said despite the relaxation of the lockdown, the distribution will continue to other parts of Jere Local Government.

“We have so far reached five (5) wards in Jere Local Government. Let me assure you that we will reach out to the remaining wards in Jere despite the lockdown relaxed.

“We will continue insha Allah” Engr. Talba assured.