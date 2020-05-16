Rivers Hotel Demolition Exclusive: WANTED ELEME PDP YOUTH LEADER, PRINCEWILL OSAROEJIJI BREAKS SILENCE, ACCUSES RIVERS FINANCE COMMISSIONER OF FRAME-UP, MIS-INFORMATION; DENIES OWNERSHIP OF HOTEL, INSISTS ON MEETING GOV WIKE FACE TO FACE

Wanted Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eleme Youth leader Mr. Princewill Osaroejiji, has broken his silence since Prodest Hotel, purportedly said to belong to him, was demolished by the Rivers State Government, under the physical supervision of Governor Nyesom Wike himself, for allegedly flouting the lockdown directive for hotels operations, issued by the state government to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The Eleme LGA PDP youth leader, who spoke on Nigeria Info 92.3 Fm News in Port Harcourt, not only accused the state Finance Commissioner, Mr. Isaac kamalu, as being the man behind his travails, but also claimed that the Finance Commissioner framed him up because of existing disagreements between them and also misinformed Governor Wike about him, and while insisting emphatically that he was not the owner of the demolished Prodest hotel, insists on seeing Governor Wike, face to face, to clear his name.

Excerpts

Princewill Osaroejiji

“When I was called upon by the manager of the hotel (Prodest Hotel), he said there are some men that came there, and they said he should give them some money,.. because I know that place has been short down for long.

I went there, when I got there it was people I nominated, the person I nominated… eehn Nkolowa Saka, he is my personal CSO, I nominated him for the state Covid-19. They were just 4 persons.

How will I led thugs to beat up people I nominate? This is not what Governor asked you people to do. Why will you go and ask for money? Is the hotel in operation? Even if it is in operation, you have to stop it.

Because he (Finance Commissioner Isaac kamalu) wants to fight me, he has vowed not to forgive me. He was close to Governor that’s why he misinformed Governor. That’s why I want Governor to call all the Chiefs, all the whole leaders of PDP in Eleme.

Isaac kamalu, Rivers State Commissioner for Finance

Nobody beat anybody. Most of the people that were lying down in the hospital…Governor brought food for Eleme people on Sunday, that’s the same day they demolished the hotel, those people (people lying down in the hospital) were there sharing the food, every ward went with their own.

On Monday they shared the food, this people were sharing food and people where seeing them. Nkolowa Saka was the one that shared their unit own, which is the Covid-19 palliatives, that was on Monday.

So do you see? For them to go and just lie down in the hospital, bandage themselves in the evening of Monday, that’s a wrong information.

If any person was beaten up, they can not be there when they were demolishing the place, and that the same Sunday they went to the area command where they shared food. On Monday they were sharing food in the community and people were seeing them. Let’s even assume they were beaten up and they were hospitalized, will people be seeing them?

I married 17 years ago, I have 6 children, I have never been hand-coved before. I have never been indicted somewhere, I have never been invited anywhere for criminal issues. How could I be part of…to lead thugs? I fight against cultism, criminality. So why will it be Covid-19 something that they will declare me wanted?

I want the Governor to see me one-on-one with the whole leaders. Please this is my pleadings to you.

So many things has been happening in the party, they can suspend somebody and they can recall back the person when they find out the truth, when they found out the truth because he (the Governor) was misinformed.

I am not worried about the suspension, but let the truth be said. I can not leave APC to PDP and they give me an appointment now, suspended from the party then I go back to APC, I don’t do things like that. I will remain until Governor finds out the truth.

The owner of the Prodest Hotel, I saw him last 5 years ago. If I see him now I can not recognise him. The owner of the hotel… he doesn’t even live here, he lives in Lagos. Five years ago was when I know.. eeh I saw him, five years, if not more than. I am not the owner of Prodest!

Some persons that have meet me that I should go and make them local government chairman, and I said I am not the one that will select who will be local government chairman, are involved in this thing, and I will tell them one by one. This thing was a framed, framed, framed story!!”

Meanwhile and in a related development, a group known as the Alode Community Development Movement, has issued a press statement, refuting the all the allegations against Mr. Princewill Osaroejiji and while exonerating him of any wrong doing and corroborating his claims that he was framed up and the demolished Prodest Hotel does not belong to him.

The statement by the Alode Community, where Mr. Osaroejiji hails from is published in full beliw

ALLEGATIONS AGAINST COMRADE PRINCEWILL OSARONWA OSAROEJIJI – A REFUTAL.

Our attention has been drawn to the allegations in the social media, Facebook, WhatsApp etc. making the rounds by the Rivers State Government and declaring Princewill Osaroejiji wanted for several criminal activities in Alode Community, Eleme LGA and hereby refute the said unfounded, baseless allegations as follows:

1. That Princewill Osaroejiji has been Youth President of Alode Clan, Eleme LGA for over the years till date and the newly sworn – in PDP Youth Leader, Eleme LGA.

2. That Princewill Osaroejiji has never at anytime built any hotel anywhere in Eleme let alone owning Prodest Hotel, Alode.

3. That by virtue of his position as the Youth President, Alode Clan, Princewill Osaroejiji confidently confirm that Prodest Hotel, Alode has never opened for business within the Covid-19 era contrary to the Rivers State Government directive or ever used for prostitution activities.

4. That Princewill Osaroejiji is a strong supporter of Governor Wike, member of the PDP and therefore cannot oppose or disobey the orders of the leader of the party (Governor Wike).

5. That Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji has never belonged to any secret cult group or be a leader of the Black Axe in Alode Clan.

6. That Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji had no hand in the death or killing of late Isaac Obe and his sister, late Barr. Mary Obe. (See Inside Eleme Newspaper of July 3-9, 2017).

7. That Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji and other victims did petition the Inspector General of Police on 1st May, 2017call for an investigation into the murder, arson, malicious damages etc that took place in Alode on 29th April, 2017.

8. That the Inspector General of Police did conducted investigations into the matter, recovered arms and Hilux van used by boys loyal to late Isaac/ Barr. Mary Obe still kept at Force Headquarters at Abuja.

9. That Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji has never dealt in oil business let alone carry an oil thief as there has not been any such allegation (proved or unproved) against Princewill Osaroejiji.

10. Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji is legally married with six children and enjoys full family life.

11. The main grievance of the said anonymous, unrepentant APC informant who claim to come from Eleme against Princewill Osaroejiji, is that Princewill Osaroejiji defected with all his supporters and youths from the APC to the PDP against the plea and advice of APC party leaders in Alode Ward 2 and Eleme LGA in general.

12. It is an indisputable fact that when Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji was in APC, PDP never won any election in Ward 2, Alode contrary to the present State where PDP clinched victory in that Ward in the 2019 elections because of his influence and overwhelming support and acceptance from Alode Youths as their president.

13. The problem of Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji with the the Rivers State Task Force on Covid-19 deployed to Eleme LGA, was his resistance and aversion to the made by the Task Force members from collecting a #100,000.00 bribe from the Prodest Hotel Manager demanded by them. It would be recalled that the Rivers State Task Force on Covid-19 for Eleme LGA were made up of Eleme indigenes known to Princewill Osaroejiji. The Task Force members were never assaulted or beaten by the Youths neither did Princewill Osaroejiji direct anybody to molest them. It was that resistance to the bribe sought to be collected from the hotel by Princewill Osaroejiji that angered them to cook up false allegations of assault with injuries by the Youths purported to belong to Princewill Osaroejiji.

14. The said members of the Rivers State Covid-19 Task Force, Eleme LGA allegedly heavily beaten by the Youths of Alode under Princewill Osaroejiji on 9th May, 2020 at about 8pm, were sighted hale and hearty without injuries on 10th May, 2020 moving freely in the company of the governor planting out the hotel buildings during the demolition exercise. On Monday, 11th May, 2020, the Task Force members were sighted at about 9am moving freely in their various communities by persons that know them very well and even confronted some of them over the visit to Prodest Hotel on Saturday night.

16. That the appearance of the said hospitalized Task Force members on social media, do not reveal any injury at all or any semblance that they were beaten by anybody.

17. Princewill Osaroejiji has never been declared wanted by any authority or government in Rivers State since 2017 till date when the Alode Clan crisis began that even led to the death or killing of Isaac Obe, Saka Awala, to mention but a few including the burning of several houses, a Rivers State Judiciary car belonging to the Customary Court of Appeal, looting of personal effects and belongings of Princewill Osaroejiji, his other relations and other members of Alode Clan including the Youths.

18. Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji and his other relations and the Youths, duly petition the Inspector General of Police at Abuja over the crisis and investigations were carried out leading to the recovery of firearms and a Hilux van from Festus Obe (younger brother to late Isaac Obe). These recovered weapons and the vehicle were taken to Force Headquarters at Abuja to this day. However, the investigations never indicted or reveal any involvement of Princewill Osaroejiji and his relations in the murder of Isaac Obe or the arson that took place in Alode Clan.

19. Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji cannot emerge and be sworn in as the PDP Youth Leader, Eleme LGA by the leaders of PDP and also nominated and appointed Member into the Eleme LGA Covid-19 Task Force on Hotels, guest houses, bars, illegal markets, etc by the Chairman, Eleme LGA HON. BARR. PHILIP OKPARAJI if indeed he was a person not only declared wanted but having several criminal records, antecedents and questionable character.

20. In June 2017, Princewill Osaroejiji in conjunction with other victims of the crisis in Alode Clan, not only wrote to the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief (Barr) E. N. Wike, CON but published in the Newswriter Newspaper of June 22 – 28, 2017 at page 6, an open letter/Advertorial address to Chief (Barr) E. N. Wike, CON, The Executive Governor of Rivers State Captioned “Re: The Crisis and Carnage in Alode Community, Nchia Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State – The Need For Your Intervention Now” signed by HRH, Emere Hon (Dr.) D. O. N. Awala (acf), Paramount Ruler / Clan Head, Oneh – Eh Alode Clan (IX).

21. It is the fear of the overwhelming and rising influence of Princewill Osaroejiji in the election of future political leaders in Eleme LGA that has sparked off this campaign of calumny and defamation of the hard earned character of Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji with a view to clearing any perceived obstacle(s) to their vaulting ambitions of some of the leaders cling to power permanently in Eleme displaying their closeness to the governor at the detriment of their subjects and supporters.

22. All the allegations of criminal activities against Princewill Osaroejiji, are undoubtedly politically motivated to deprive him of the fruits of his labour in the last 2019 General Elections in Eleme LGA for which he fought gallantly to deliver all PDP candidates in Alode Ward 2 and beyond including the Executive Governor of Rivers State , Chief (Barr) E. N. Wike, CON.

23. Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji bears no grudge against the Executive Governor of Rivers State having identified the persons behind the whole episode whom he will at the appropriate time, seek legal redress against them.

24. Finally, Comrade Princewill Osaroejiji calls on Governor Wike to critically look at all the unfounded false allegations against him and weigh them on their merits to forestall the intended mischief by the identified political power seekers whose stock in- trade is to destroy another person to guarantee their advancement.

