Breaking: AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNMENT REJECTS USED VEHICLES DONATED BY EXXONMOBIL

AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNMENT REJECTS USED VEHICLES DONATED BY EXXONMOBIL

The Akwa Ibom State Government has rejected the 10; very old, used vehicles donated by ExxonMobil for use in the COVID-19 contact tracing in the state.

The decision was taken at the State COVID-19 Committee meeting yesterday following an evaluation of the vehicles and other donations to the state by the oil company. The vehicles are considered too old and not in good enough operational conditions to withstand the rigors of contact tracing which they were meant to serve.

However, The state government has accepted the two ambulances and 20 hospital beds also donated by the oil company, despite the fact that the ambulances are converted buses while the beds are below the standard of those currently in secondary healthcare facilities in the state.

The Akwa Ibom State Government appreciates the continued support of corporate bodies and private individuals who have so far made cash or other materials donations towards the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Citizens and Residents are advised to continue to maintain prescribed safety protocols.

Signed

Charles Udoh KSJ
Commissioner for Information
Akwa Ibom State

May 17, 2020

